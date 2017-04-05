Addiction Research ~ Saving on College Costs

Wednesday, April 5 – Dr. Kelvin Lim at the University of Minnesota is studying the brain to better understand the conditions that create addiction and lead to relapse after addiction treatment. ~~~ When it comes to college costs, most financial planning revolves around saving for college. Ryan Keel, founder of College Smart, wants parents and caregivers to think about how to save on college. He says about 25% of people fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form incorrectly, leaving money on the table.

» View the post.