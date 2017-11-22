Tuesday, November 21 – Cows, cattle, coal and oil are all major factors in North Dakota’s economy, and they all get blamed for contributing to global warming. Here with some perspective on those claims is Dr. Robert Howarth of Cornell University, who takes issue with papers that blame the livestock for increases in methane. ~~~ Chuck Lura of Dakota College in Bottineau shares a Natural North Dakota essay titled: “Chickadee Longevity.” ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from NDSU history professor Tom Isern: “Badgers.” ~~~ This year’s Celebration of Women and Their Music is reaching out, inviting young women from across the state to apply for their annual cash award. Joining us with the details is board member Tracy Walvatne. The deadline to apply is December 1st. ~~~ We share a feature on glass blower Jon Offutt from this week’s Prairie Pulse television show. Jon was a recipient in the North Dakota Governor’s Awards for the Arts.

