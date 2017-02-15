American Bison: A Survival Story ~ Tom Isern Essay ~ Beef Checkoff Concerns

Tuesday, February 14 – Susan Ricci, the director of the Museum of the American Bison in South Dakota visits with Cara Hetland of South Dakota Public Radio. She reprises a recent presentation called “American Bison: A Survival Story.” ~~~ Continuing with a historical theme, NDSU professor Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay called “The Death of Albert T. Vandervall.” ~~~ Federal authorities are investigating a case involving the embezzlement of two-point-six (2.6) million dollars from a beef checkoff program in Oklahoma, raising additional questions about oversight of the federal program, which is funded by fees charged to ordinary farmers and ranchers. Joe Wertz reports for Harvest Public Media and State Impact Oklahoma.

