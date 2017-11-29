Wednesday, November 29 – Dr. Donald Fixico of Arizona State University joins us to discuss his new book, “That’s What They Used to Say, Reflections on American Indian Oral Traditions.” The book offers insight into the oral traditions at the heart of native cultures. ~~~ A Magical Medora Christmas is on the road, touring in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Minnesota. The show features past stars of the Medora Musical plus current Medora Musical co-host, Bill Sorensen, who joins us by phone from the troupe’s stop in Minot. ~~~ From The Takeaway, we air a conversation with Jennifer Drobac, a professor of sexual harassment law at Indiana University, who’s calling for a complete overhaul of the age of consent.

