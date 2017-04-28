Friday April 28 – Amy Martin is the producer of the Threshold podcast from Montana Public Radio. We’re airing their series on the complicated issues surrounding the re-wilding of American bison. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews the new movie, “Born in China.” ~~~ The stereotypical cat lover is portrayed as bookish and timid. Cats sometimes get a bad rap as spoiled and combative. Adventure Cats takes aim at busting both stereotypes to get more shelter cats into homes. Laura Moss is the editor and founder of adventurecats.org, which is out with a new book, Adventure Cats: Living Nine Lives to the Fullest.

» View the post.