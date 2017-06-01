Thursday, June 1 – Amy Thielen is a chef, a TV cook, and a two-time James Beard Award-winning food writer, who returned to her roots in Minnesota in 2008. She had a cooking show on Food Network, called Heartland Table, and she has now penned a memoir: “Give a Girl a Knife.” She’ll be holding a book signing tonight in Fargo. ~~~ Tom Isern shares this week’s Plains Folk essay, “Jewels of the Plains.” ~~~ Commentary from Jamestown’s Bruce Berg: “Magazines.” ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro joins us with this week’s food topic, stocks and broths. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

» View the post.