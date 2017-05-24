Wednesday, May 24 – Rising premiums, outrageous bills at the pharmacy, gridlock in Washington. If you think the American healthcare system is broken, you’re not alone. Elisabeth Rosenthal is a Harvard-trained medical doctor and an award-winning “New York Times” senior writer. Her book is called “An American Sickness: How Healthcare Became Big Business and How You can Take it Back.” She visits with Lori Walsh of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “In The Moment.” ~~~ In an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show, John Harris visits with Kathryn Helgaas Burgum, ND First Lady.

