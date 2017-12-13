Tuesday, December 12 – President Trump’s announcement that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel has created quite a stir. With some perspective on that decision, we share an interview from South Dakota Public Broadcasting with Timothy Schorn, director of International Studies and associate professor of political Science at the University of South Dakota. He visits with Lori Walsh, host of “In The Moment.” ~~~ The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train began in 1999, a project in support of food banks all along the route, which makes several stops in North Dakota. Here with an update is spokesperson Mallory McCredie. ~~~ An increasing number of cities are claiming they will go it alone to meet the emission reduction targets of the Paris Climate Agreement . This in the wake of President Trump pulling the US out of the Paris accord earlier this year. Inside Energy’s Dan Boyce reports. ~~~ The tax reform legislation currently being hammered out in congress has the wind industry concerned, as it appears ready to drop a production tax credit. A 5-year phase out had previously been agreed to. Joining us to discuss the implications for North Dakota’s wind industry is Randy Johnson of Wanzek construction, a member of the American Wind Energy Association.

