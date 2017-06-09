Friday, June 9 – Jack Russell Weinstein joins us with a preview of this month’s episode of Why: Philosophical Discussions about Everyday Life. He visits with British philosopher Helen Steward about what animals can teach us about free will. Steward is Professor of Philosophy of Mind and Action at the University of Leeds. ~~~ It’s a common assumption that suicide rates peak in the dark, cold winter months. A report from the CDC indicates it’s actually higher in spring and summer. We revisit a conversation with Brenda Weiler, who helps organize the Out of the Darkness walk for suicide awareness. ~~~ News Director Dave Thompson shares this week’s headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews Wonder Woman and A Quiet Passion, the new film about poet Emily Dickinson.

