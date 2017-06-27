Monday, June 26 – This coming Friday is “Asteroid Day 2017,” a global day of education to help protect Earth from asteroids. Here to discuss this is Paul Hardersen, former professor at the UND Department of Space Studies, who is now a senior scientist with the Planetary Science Institute. We’ll also hear about his new venture – an experiential travel company offering curated events and thematic trips to exotic destinations. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay on ferns. ~~~ Ashley dropped by the Scandinavian Hjemkomst and Midwest Viking Festival this past weekend, where she visited with festival coordinator Tim Jorgensen, who shares his knowledge of the centuries known as “The Viking Age,” focusing on the clothing and weapons.

