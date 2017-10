Friday, October 13 – “Automation: Boon or Bust?” is the title of a presentation coming up this Thursday at NDSU. Here with a preview of his lecture about the affect of automation on the workforce is Dr. Reza Maleki. ~~~ Dave Thompson joins us for our weekly discussion of items in the news. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Blade Runner 2049” and “Brad’s Status.”

