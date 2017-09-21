Thursday, September 21 – Filmmaker Ellen Snortland joins us to discuss “Beauty Bites Beast,” a documentary about the complicated issue of ending violence against women and girls. It’s screening next week in Grand Forks. A class at UND is featured in the film. ~~~ Ashley Thorberg shares a report about shou shu, a lesser known martial art. Alexis Potter recently opened a shou shu studio in Moorhead, where she teaches kids and women self defense. ~~~ A 10-part, 18-hour history of the Vietnam War Is currently airing Sunday nights at 7 Central on Prairie Public. Coinciding with that, Prairie Public is participating in an oral history project called “Prairie Memories: the Vietnam War Years.” It’s an effort to document how the Vietnam War made an impact on the lives of people in this region. Today we share an excerpt from that project as we hear from William Bitz. ~~~ Chef Rosey has this week’s food topic, Lutefisk. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

