Friday, December 15 – Beth Klingenstein is retiring as director of the North Dakota Council on the Arts. Today she visits with Barb Gravel, host of the Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ A report on the rising cost of prescription drugs from WNYC’s Mary Harris, as first heard earlier this week on the Takeaway. ~~~ Our weekly news chat with Dave Thompson. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Last Flag Flying.”

» View the post.