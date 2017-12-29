Thursday December 28 – Bitcoin has been making a lot of news, with an astonishing leap in value, but just what the heck is a cyber currency? Are we all going to be using such global currencies in the future? Are there risks? Here to answer some of the questions, and to explain how he’s making a business out of the currency, is Ryan Berry, the CEO of Fargo Bitcoin. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from NDSU history professor Tom Isern, A One-Spotted Hog. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl joins us to continue our conversation about current food trends. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

