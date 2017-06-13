Monday, June 12 – Bread is everywhere. How much do you really think about how it came to be? Main Street’s Ashley Thornberg recently attended a symposium on bread and learned about its storied past from bread historian William Rubel. ~~~ Anthony J. Amato, associate professor of social science at Southwest Minnesota State University has edited a new book titled “Conservation on the Northern Plains: New Perspectives.” It’s an anthology of eleven essays. He visits with Lori Walsh of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “In The Moment.” ~~~ Today’s Dakota Datebook is another in our series acknowledging 100 years since The Great War. See all those stories HERE.

