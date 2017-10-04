Wednesday, October 4 – “Bridging Cultures: Building Connections” will be held Saturday, October 14 at the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck. Joining us is one of the presenters, Cheryl Ann Kary director of the Sacred Pipe Resource Center of Mandan. She’ll discuss ways of bridging the cultural divide. ~~~ The University of North Dakota hosts the 52nd Annual Great Plains History Conference at the Ramada Inn in Grand Forks today through Saturday. The keynote speaker is Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Fenn, who won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction with Encounters at the Heart of the World: A History of the Mandan People. Here’s an excerpt from our conversation with her back in 2015. ~~~ This week’s Natural North Dakota essay reflects on the harvest moon. ~~~ In an excerpt from this summer’s TEDxFargo event, we hear from Kitty Westin, and how her daughter’s mental health and suicide fuels her works. ~~~ We also visit with apprentice Hardanger fiddle maker, Aaran Joneson.

» View the post.