Bruce Gjovig Retiring ~ Ryan Christianson of the Dallas Brass ~ Chef Rosey on Fiddlehead Ferns

Thursday, April 20 – Bruce Gjovig is retiring from the University of North Dakota Center for Innovation. He joins us to discuss his 33 year stint with the center, helping students and startups launch, growing great ventures, and helping start the angel fund industry. ~~~ The Dallas Brass will be featured at next Tuesday’s All-City Band event in Grand Forks. And there’s a local connection. Grand Forks native Ryan Christianson is a trombonist for the Dallas Brass. He joins us to discuss his career, which also included time touring with Lori Line. ~~~ The issue of nitrate water pollution is an issue facing farm towns across the Midwest. For Harvest Public Media, reporter Alex Smith shares an example as he visits Pretty Prairie, Kansas. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here with this week’s food topic, fiddlehead ferns. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

