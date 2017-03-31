Friday, March 31 – Tomi Phillips of wants to transform the way we educate Native students. She’s one of this year’s Bush Fellowship recipients. ~~~ Our series Journeys Through Justice looks at the criminal justice system and how it might work better. Today we hear about ex-offender Adam Martin’s efforts to help inmates prepare for life on the outside. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Get Out” and “The Hero. ~~~ Today’s story for Women’s History Month features Rebecca Lukens, owner and manager of an iron and steel mill. Fortune Magazine called her “America’s first female CEO of an industrial company.” ~~~ Bill Thomas reports on the Governor’s Awards for the Arts, which were announced at an event on Tuesday in Bismarck.

