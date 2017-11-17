Friday, November 17 – The Capital Gallery in Bismarck is observing its one-year anniversary of featuring artist from around the state. Here to tell us about Saturday’s anniversary celebration, and to update us on the gallery’s first year, is David Borlaug, president of the Lewis & Clark Fort Mandan Foundation. ~~~ Known as the “World’s Cleanest Comedian and Speaker,” Kent Rader helps people and associations learn and experience how laughter matters in reducing stress and building quality organizations. He’s the co-star of the Baby Boomer Comedy Show, CLEAN, Stand-Up Comedy for People Born Before Seat Belts. They’re doing a benefit show for the Dickinson, ND United Way Saturday at 7 pm at Klinefelter’s Beck Auditorium at Dickinson State University. ~~~ Dave Thompson is here for our weekly news chat. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Wonderstruck.”

