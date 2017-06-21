Tuesday, June 20 – Zeeland Hall’s historic designation will be celebrated on Sunday. Here to share the story of the historic building are NDSU professor of history Tom Isern, and UND football coach Bubba Schweigert. Coach Schwigert’s grandfather was foreman for the building’s construction, his dad was a well known fan in the stands, and Bubba remembers attending many events in the hall. ~~~ There’s an effort to improve global funding for maternal and child health, and local chapters are playing a role. Here to explain are Bethany Wanzek and Natalie Eberts with RESULTS-Fargo. ~~~ UND professor Mark Trahant writes commentaries for Native Voice One. In today’s “Trahant Reports” essay, Mark reflects on the recent court decision regarding the Dakota Access Pipeline. Visit Mark’s blog at Trahant Reports.com. ~~~ A story on oil field theft from Inside Energy.

