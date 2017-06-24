Friday, June 23 – Christopher Jones took the reins earlier this year at the North Dakota Department of Human Services when he was appointed by Governor Burgum as the agency’s executive director. He joins us to discuss the many responsibilities of the agency and the challenges posed by this tough budget period. ~~~ UND professor Mark Trahant shares an essay on the impact the proposed federal budget would have on Indian Country. Mark writes for Native Voice One, a Native American Radio Network. Find his blog at trahantreports.com. ~~~ Our weekly news chat with Dave Thompson. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “My Cousin Rachel.”

» View the post.