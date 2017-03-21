Citizen’s Police Academy in Williston ~ Bush Fellow Alice Musumba

Tuesday, March 21 – The Williston Police Department has faced some interesting times as it has grown to meet the challenges associated with the oil boom. To help residents understand more about the work they do they’ll be holding a Citizens Police Academy next month. Here to tell us more is Lt. Detective Amy Nickoloff. ~~~ We continue our series on Women’s History Month with the story of Pocahontas. ~~~ Alice Musumba is passionate about helping immigrants thrive in Bismarck. She’s a 2017 Bush Foundation Fellow who plans to use her fellowship to study immigrant communities across the country to see what might work here.

