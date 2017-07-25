Monday, July 24 – We hear the story of the man who developed the mathematical theories for the intellectual architecture that made the modern era of technology possible. Jimmy Soni and Rob Goodman are the authors of “A Mind at Play: How Claude Shannon Invented the Information Age.” ~~~ It’s troubling times right now for Midwest farmers. Farm income is down for the fourth-straight year. More from Harvest Public Media’s Peggy Lowe. ~~~ Padmanabha Kavasseri is a West Fargo junior, and he’s trying to make a difference for the homeless with a project called “Don’t Look Away.” ~~~ Commentary from UND professor Mark Trahant on the ongoing discussion of healthcare legislation. Mark writes for Native Voice One, and his essays can be found at trahantreports.com.

