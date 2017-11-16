Wednesday, November 15 – Hans Rechsteiner has written “How to Play College Football at 65.” It’s about joining the football team at Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, North Dakota after a career as a surgeon, and also about health care reform. He joins us from his home in Spooner, Wisconsin. ~~~ A Natural North Dakota essay from Chuck Lura: “Nuisance Bugs.” ~~~ A Food and Environment Reporting Network investigation titled “Uprooting FDR’s ‘Great Wall of Trees” explores the legacy of the Dust Bowl and the vast network of 220 million trees planted at the behest of FDR to protect the topsoil of the Great Plains. Those trees are now being destroyed to make way for ever-expanding corn and soybean fields. Reporter Carson Vaughan is our guest. ~~~ With ag businesses hungry for a large labor force, there’s a plan in the works to allow undocumented workers to stay in the US. Harvest Public Media’s Peggy Lowe reports.

