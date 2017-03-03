Friday, March 3 – Scott Pruitt’s confirmation as EPA administrator has alarmed the National Wildlife Federation. Here to explain is the federation’s president and CEO, Collin O’Mara. ~~~ In our continuing series called “Journeys Through Justice” producer Meg Luther Lindholm visits with legislators about drug addiction and incarceration. ~~~ Another episode of “Uppity Women in History,” as we share stories for Women’s History Month. ~~~ News director Dave Thompson joins us with this week’s discussion of the latest headlines. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “20th Century Women.”

» View the post.