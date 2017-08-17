Thursday, August 17 – Last November we heard about an ambitious project to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 1997 flood in Ada, Minnesota. Ada-Borup band director Richard Tuttle had commissioned Karl Swenson, a talented 14-year-old from Kindred to compose the music for the project. They join us with an update, and are happy to announce that the video documentary, “Come Hell and High Water,” is now available online. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from NDSU historian Tom Isern called, “On The Level.” ~~~ How will plants and animals respond during Monday’s eclipse? Researchers will be watching to find out as we hear from Harvest Public Media’s Kristofor Husted. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro in Fargo is here to discuss this week’s food topic, new potatoes. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events. ~~~ Today’s Dakota Datebook is another in our series acknowledging 100 years since The Great War. See all those stories HERE.

