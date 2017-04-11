Comedienne Paula Poundstone ~ Horticulturist Ron Smith ~ Understanding Algorithms

Tuesday, April 11 – Paula Poundstone will perform in Fargo this weekend. She joins us to preview her appearance. ~~~ Horticulturist Ron Smith is here to answer more lawn and garden questions. They keep coming this time of year! Email your question to mainstreet@prairiepublic.org. ~~~ Ali Allmosawi, the creator of “An Illustrated Book of Bad Arguments,” now has a new title out called “Bad Choices: How Algorithms Can Help You Think Smarter and Live Happier.” He explains that idea in a visit with Lori Walsh of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “In the Moment.” ~~~ Many states that rely on coal to generate electricity are moving to lower cost natural gas, but in Nebraska, there’s a move in a different direction with a fuel that cuts emissions while creating new jobs. For Inside Energy, Ariana Brocious of NET News reports.

» View the post.