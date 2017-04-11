Conservative Climate Solutions ~ Author Sarah Stonich

Monday, April 10 – Are conservative principals of a free enterprise incompatible with efforts to reduce climate change? Alex Bozmoski doesn’t think so. He’s the director of strategy and operations for republicEn, an organization that seeks to advance conservatives solutions for climate change. He’s speaking tomorrow at Concordia College in Moorhead. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern, “Rammed Earth.” ~~~ Minnesota author Sarah Stonich wrote, Shelter: Off the Grid in the Mostly Magnetic North, a memoir about love and loss, and the meaning of land. She visits with Ashley Thornberg. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay, “Crows and ‘The Birds.’”

