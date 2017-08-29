Tuesday, August 29 – Cowboy Cricket Farms of Belgrade, Montana says there’s a need for edible insects in our country. They say crickets are a sustainable alternative to many animal products at a fraction of the environmental impact, and are high in protein, iron, and amino acids. Joining us is marketing manager James Rolin. ~~~ If you want to do business in the oil patch, it helps to know what the prospects are for continuing oil activity. That task falls to the US Geological Survey, which estimates how much untapped oil and gas remains underground. Inside Energy reporter Amy Sisk reports. ~~~ Larry Campbell’s fascination with the Missouri River not only inspired a journey, it also inspired a book. He visits with Lori Walsh, host of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “In The Moment.” Order his book HERE.

