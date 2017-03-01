Crazy Horse Memorial ~ Ashes to Go ~ Pierre Shale ~ Women’s History Month ~ Poetry Out Loud

Wednesday, March 1 – Sculptor Korczak Ziolkowski was already well-known in Boston when he received a letter from Lakota Chief Henry Standing Bear asking the artist to consider carving a mountain to honor a chief. In a recent presentation, Jeff Wehrung, assistant professor at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, reflected on Korczak’s celebrity status. He visits with Lori Walsh of South Dakota Public Radio’s “In The Moment” as they discuss his presentation titled “Who is the Reluctant Celebrity?” ~~~ It’s Ash Wednesday. Pastor Joe Larson of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Fargo is offering “Ashes to Go,” in an effort to combine prayer and busy life. ~~~ In this week’s Natural North Dakota, Chuck Lura teaches us about Pierre Shale. ~~~ March is Women’s History Month. All month long, we’re sharing essays from a series called “Uppity Women in History.” Today we learn about Tibuta, a 17th century slave. ~~~ Director of Radio Bill Thomas is back from judging this year’s Poetry Out Loud competition. He joins us to reflect on the poems.

