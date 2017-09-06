Tuesday, September 5 – Laetitia Mizero Hellerud, a native of Burundi, is a four-time refugee. She has now found a home in North Dakota, and has written a book titled: “Being at Home in the World, Cross-Cultural Leadership Lessons to Guide Your Journey.” She joins us to share her stories of adaptation and her theme of finding your home in the midst of chaos and struggle. ~~~ Another highlight from this year’s TEDxFargo as we hear from Wendy Guillies, CEO of the Kauffman Foundation. ~~~ Gutes Essen: Good Eating in German-Russian Country is Prairie Public’s newest documentary. It celebrates the food culture of the Germans from Russia who immigrated to south central North Dakota beginning in the 1880s. In this short excerpt we hear from Carolyn Sperle.

