Wednesday, September 13 – With the legal status of the young immigrants known as dreamers in doubt, immigration attorney Anna Stenson joins us to discuss some of the issues that arise from this difficult situation. ~~~ In this week’s Natural North Dakota, Chuck Lura discusses plants in the nightshade family. ~~~ Mary Louise Defender Wilson is a storyteller, historian, scholar and educator of the Dakotah and Hidatsa people. She’s among this year’s honorees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor. ~~~ One woman’s chance encounter with family history led her to a 20-year research project. It culminated in a book titled “Sioux Code Talkers of WWII.” Children’s author Andrea Page visits with Lori Walsh, host of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s In the Moment, about language, cultural pride, their life-saving work.

