Dakota Access Pipeline Easement ~ Native Medicine ~ Little I ~ Immigrant Development Center

Wednesday, February 8 –Inside Energy’s Amy Sisk joins us to discuss the easement granted for the Dakota Access Pipeline, and possible legal response from the opponents. Meet Arlyn Scherbenski, North Dakota Agriculturist of the Year. He’ll be a featured presenter at this year’s Little I event at NDSU. Also joining us with more information about the event is Kayla Ann Feiring, the 91st Little “I” Queen. ~~~ Chuck Lura shares a Natural North Dakota essay on Native medicine. ~~~ A Montana aviation company is helping fight massive wildfires in Chile. Montana Public Radio’s Edward O’Brien reports on the Missoula-based company, Neptune. ~~~ We continue our series of Giving Hearts Day previews with a conversation about Welcome House about the Immigrant Development Center with Executive Director, Fowzia Adde and Grant Writer Sky Purdin.

