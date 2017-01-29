DAPL Latest ~ Nonviolent Peaceforce ~ Plains Folk Essay ~ Chef Rosey: Oatmeal

Thursday, January 26 – We begin with a report from Inside Energy reporter Amy Sisk. She gets reaction from the Trump administration’s effort to push forward on pipeline projects. ~~~ Martha Hernandez is working on a peaceful resolution to the pipeline conflict. She’s an international peace worker with Nonviolent Peaceforce, a global non-profit. The Colombia native speaks to us from Bismarck. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern: “Peace Treaties.” ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl is here with this week’s food topic, oatmeal. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

