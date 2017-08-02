Tuesday, August 1 – For decades it has been nearly universal dogma among environmentalists and health advocates that cattle and beef are public enemy number one. But is the matter really so clear cut? Hardly, argues environmental lawyer and long-time vegetarian turned rancher Nicolette Hahn Niman in her book, Defending Beef. She argues that properly managed livestock play an essential role in public health and in maintaining grassland ecosystems. ~~~ In this week’s Natural North Dakota, Chuck Lura introduces us to the black-billed cuckoo. ~~~ Musician James Lanman has embarked on a 100 Days Tour, playing anywhere he’s invited for a “pay what you want” performance. And he’s filming each stop with plans to make a documentary. He recently appeared at the Folkways Social Club in Fargo, and that’s where Ashley Thornberg caught up with him.

