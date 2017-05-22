Monday, May 22 – In an excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show, we hear from Sammi Jones, author of “Derby Girl: A Memoir,” as she visits with host John Harris. ~~~ NDSU historian Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay titled “Sully’s Rock.” ~~~ The Trump administration has put on hold a decision to ban the chemical chlorpyrifos, which is used on a number of crops in North Dakota. From today’s Takeaway show, Noel King visits with Dana Boyd Barr, a professor at the Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University who has studied the pesticide and explains what the decision means. ~~~ Colt Romberger is the son of a Vietnam veteran affected by Agent Orange. This summer he’s riding horseback from coast to coast to bring attention to the issue and to offer support for the many veterans suffering in silence. He visits from the trail with Lori Walsh host of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “In The Moment.” To follow Colt’s progress, visit the Expedition Orange Facebook site.

