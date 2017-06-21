Wednesday, June 21 – Two Wheelchairs and a Baby is a story featuring the efforts of a disabled couple from Minnesota to have a child. It comes to us courtesy of the Death, Sex, and Money podcast from WNYC Studios in collaboration with Cosmopolitan.com. ~~~ In this week’s Natural North Dakota with Chuck Lura we learn about North Dakota’s state bird, the Western Meadowlark~~~ There’s no shortage of coffee shops. Tea cafes though, that’s a different story. Terisena Hintz and her husband Jerry stumbled into the tea world while researching spices. They opened Steep Me a Cup of Tea in Bismarck in 2008 and expanded to West Fargo last fall. Terisina visits with John Harris in this excerpt from the Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ Today’s Dakota Datebook is another in our series acknowledging 100 years since The Great War. See all those stories HERE.

