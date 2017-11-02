Wednesday, November 1 – Herman Stern rescued 125 people in Nazi Germany from persecution and possible death. Video Arts Studios has produced a documentary about Stern’s rescue efforts, and here to tell us more about the project are Art Phillips and Carl Oberholtzer. ~~~ Eggs and milk make regular appearances at breakfast. What about Sinai-sanded eggs, or spiced milk and honey? Kelly Wambach is the chef at the Rex Cafe at Moorhead’s Hjemkomst Center, where they recently held a “Foods of the Bible” brunch coinciding with the Saint John’s Bible exhibit. ~~~ Mike Wiser is co-producer of “Putin’s Revenge,” a new PBS “Frontline” documentary. It looks at how Vladimir Putin came to see the United States as an enemy, and what he decided to do about it. He visits with Lori Walsh, host of South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s “In The Moment.”

» View the post.