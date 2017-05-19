Thursday, May 18 – Leigh Paterson and Amy Sisk of the Inside Energy team preview their new TV documentary called “Beyond Standing Rock.” It will be shown Sunday at 2 PM at the North Dakota Heritage Center, followed on Monday by an airing on Prairie Public TV at 9:30. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” ~~~ The Leopold Center for Sustainable Agriculture is a well-known leading research facility at Iowa State. However, it recently lost state funding. Harvest Public Media’s Amy Mayer reports on what that means for a nationwide movement. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here with this week’s food topic, dandelions. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

