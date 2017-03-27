Monday, March 27 – Dr. Cass Ingram is enthusiastic about the health benefits of cannabis. In addition to some of the well-known applications, like PTSD, insomnia and chronic pain, he sees value for many other conditions, even ALS, Parkinson’s and autism. He joins us to discuss his new books, “The Cannabis Cure” and “The Wild Turmeric Cure.” ~~~ Today’s Women in History story features Bridget Biddy Mason. She was born a slave, but her success story is still celebrated today in Los Angeles. ~~~ Steve Wennblom is Prairie Public’s director of television programming. He shares the story behind “Flowers of the Church – Minnesota’s Stained Glass Heritage,” a documentary airing tonight at 9:30 Central. ~~~ John Quiñones hosts the ABC-TV show on ethics called “What Would You Do.” He joins us to preview his address tonight for the UND Delta Gamma Everson Family Lectureship in Values and Ethics at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks.

