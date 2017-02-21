Dr. Cate Shanahan says vegetable oils are linked to dementia, migraines and fatigue, and consumers in the US are overdosing on them. She joins us to discuss her book, “Deep Nutrition: Why Your Genes Need Traditional Food.” ~~~ An Inside Energy report from the pipeline protest site from Amy Sisk. ~~~ Carrie Lee Skogberg Eastmen is the author of Immigration: Examining the Facts. She spoke with Cara Hetland for the show “In the Moment,” from South Dakota Public Radio.

