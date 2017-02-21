Dr. Cate Shanahan “Deep Nutrition” ~ The Latest from the Pipeline Protest Camp ~ Immigration: Examining the Facts
Dr. Cate Shanahan says vegetable oils are linked to dementia, migraines and fatigue, and consumers in the US are overdosing on them. She joins us to discuss her book, “Deep Nutrition: Why Your Genes Need Traditional Food.” ~~~ An Inside Energy report from the pipeline protest site from Amy Sisk. ~~~ Carrie Lee Skogberg Eastmen is the author of Immigration: Examining the Facts. She spoke with Cara Hetland for the show “In the Moment,” from South Dakota Public Radio.