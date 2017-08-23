Wednesday, August 23 – Dr. Robert Marx feels prescription drugs are a big part of our healthcare problem, with properly prescribed drugs the nation’s 5th leading cause of death. He says there are serious flaws in our drug approval system, and he’s using fiction to make his point. He joins us to discuss his novel, “Deadly Prescription,” an Amazon best-seller. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from Tom Isern, “The Regional Project.” ~~~ The Christian publisher of Jacqueline Bussie’s new book “Love Without Limits” cancelled the deal when she refused to cut stories about her LGBTQ and Muslim friends. ~~~ Twice as much solar was installed last year as in 2015, but some say not everyone has reaped the benefits. Earlier this week, the U.S. International Trade Commission heard arguments that cheap solar imports have devastated solar manufacturing jobs. For Inside Energy, KJZZ’s Will Stone reports.

