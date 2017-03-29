Drinking during Prohibition ~ Women’s History ~ Natural North Dakota ~ Prairie Pulse ~ Plains Folk

Wednesday, March 29 – Markus Krueger is the programming director for the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County. He joins us with stories from a new exhibit at the Hjemkomst Center called “Wet and Dry: Alcohol in Clay County 1871-1937.” ~~~ In today’s story for Women’s History Month, we share the story of Eunice Williams, an English colonist taken captive by French and Mohawk warriors as a seven-year-old. Taken to Canada with more than 100 other captives, she was adopted by a Catholic Mohawk family and became fully assimilated into the tribe. ~~~ In today’s Natural North Dakota essay, Chuck Lura looks skyward at Jupiter. ~~~ Farmers want to plant the right crops to make a profit… and to do that they rely on data, often from the Department of Agriculture. What would happen, then, if that underlying data was inaccurate? Harvest Public Media’s Kristofor Husted (HEW-sted) reports. ~~~ Greg Danz of Zandbroz Variety store reflects on the changes he’s seen in retail as he visits with John Harris in this excerpt from Friday’s Prairie Pulse television show. ~~~ A Plains Folk essay from NDSU history professor Tom Isern: “Railroad Justice.”

