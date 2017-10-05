Thursday, October 5 – Jennifer Strange, founder and director of the Dunn County Writers group is John Harris’s guest on this Friday’s Prairie Pulse television show. In this excerpt, Jennifer discusses the importance of the cultural arts to communities large and small, and also previews the group’s visiting writers series featuring North Dakota poets Carol Kapun Ratchenski and Mark Trechock. ~~~ NDSU history professor Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay titled “Pile of Bones.” ~~~ Here’s another excerpt from the Prairie Public TV documentary, “Gutes Essen: Good Eating in German-Russian Country.” The documentary celebrates the food culture of the Germans from Russia who emigrated to south central North Dakota beginning in the 1880s. Today we drop in on Violet Diegel and Carmen Rath Wald as they prepare a traditional dish. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl is talking pumpkins this week. ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

