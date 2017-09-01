Thursday, August 31 – Eden McLeod is the executive director of FARRMS (Foundation for Agricultural Rural Resources for Sustainability). Among the group’s interests is sustainable farmer training focused on helping new Americans and other disadvantaged folks. ~~~ Suzanne Bouffard is a former childhood development specialist at Harvard and the author of the book “The Most Important Year: Pre-Kindergarten and the Future of Our Children.” She visits with Todd Zwillich from The Takeaway. ~~~ In part two of Inside Energy’s report on oil and gas neighbors, we hear about the situation in northern Colorado where tensions among residents, energy producers, and lawmakers are playing out in battles over drilling projects. Inside Energy’s Leigh Paterson reports. ~~~ Chef Tim Rosendahl of Rosey’s Bistro is here with this week’s food topic, “cantaloupe.” ~~~ Doug and Ashley have our What’s Happening calendar of events.

