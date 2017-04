Tuesday, April 4 – Our Monthly Editors’ Roundtable. In addition to news director Dave Thompson, we’re joined by special guests Jack Zaleski of the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, and Tony Bender of Central Dakota News with six newspapers including the Ashley Tribune, the Wishek Star, and the Napoleon Homestead. ~~~ Sex Trafficking isn’t just a big city problem, as Mike Tobias reports for Harvest Public Media.

