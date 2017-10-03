Monday, October 2 – It’s our monthly Editors’ Roundtable. In addition to Prairie Public news director Dave Thompson, or guest journalists are Amy Dalrymple of the Bismarck Tribune, and UND journalism professor Mark Trahant. ~~~ The North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor inducted six new honorees earlier last month. Each is featured in a video prepared by Makoche studios in Bismarck. Today we hear about inductee Leigh Jeanotte, who retired earlier this year as director of American Indian Student Services at UND. He was inducted in the category of leadership.

» View the post.