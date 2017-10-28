Friday, October 27 – Singer songwriter and memoirist Elisa Korenne is John Harris’s guest on this week’s Prairie Pulse television show. In this excerpt, she discusses her move from New York City to small town Minnesota, her music, and her book “Hundred Miles to Nowhere, An Unlikely Love Story,” which was a finalist in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards. ~~~ Tom Isern shares a Plains Folk essay, “A Fresh Approach.” ~~~ The Department of the Interior is outlining potential steps aimed at increasing energy production on federal lands. Interior Secretary, Ryan Zinke, says the move would boost production of resources like oil and gas, but he also touts himself as a follower of the conservation ideals of Theodore Roosevelt. Inside Energy’s Dan Boyce looks at how their philosophies stack up. ~~~ Speaking of the Roosevelt legacy, news director Dave Thompson was in Medora this afternoon for the unveiling of a life-size statue of the nation’s 26th president. Dave joins us from the road. ~~~ Matt Olien reviews “Battle of the Sexes.”

