Monday, September 18 – What does the Equifax information leak mean for North Dakotans? Here to discuss that issue is attorney general Wayne Stenehjem. ~~~ Harvest Public Media reports on a fatal tick-borne illness. ~~~ Troy Parkinson from the Minnesota Film and TV Board is speaking today at Minnesota State University Moorhead on how independent film producers can be encouraged to bring productions to this region. ~~~ A 10-part, 18-hour history of the Vietnam War Is currently airing Sunday nights at 7 Central on Prairie Public. Coinciding with that, Prairie Public is participating in an oral history project called “Prairie Memories: the Vietnam War Years.” It’s an effort to document how the Vietnam War made an impact on the lives of people in this region. Today we share an excerpt from that project as we hear from Jim Winczewski of Minot. ~~~ We learn about the PBS Nerd Walks in Fargo and Bismarck from Marie Offutt and Bobbie Stephenson.

