Wednesday, January 18 – “Picking the President: Understanding the Electoral College” is the latest offering from The Digital Press at the University of North Dakota. Joining us to discuss this project is the editor of this compendium of essays, Eric Burin, professor of history at UND. ~~~ The Lakota Language Consortium is working to preserve the Lakota Language. Joining us is executive director and Wil Meya, in this encore presentation from 2015. ~~~ A Natural North Dakota essay from Chuck Lura, “Winter White.”

